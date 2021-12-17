Smriti Irani reminds Congress of Karnataka MLA’s ‘enjoy rape’ remark during Opposition protest to sack Ajay Mishra

With the Opposition disrupting the Question Hour seeking the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ for his son’s alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at the Opposition and accused them of blocking national deliberation on key issues linked to children in the country.

Irani also took strong exception to the “enjoy rape” remark by a Congress legislator in Karnataka and asked the party to first bring him to justice before speaking for women and children in the country.

When the Lok Sabha assembled Friday morning, the Opposition MPs, including those from Trinamool Congress, Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam rushed to the Well of the House with placards and shouted slogans demanding the resignation of ‘Teni’, whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

The MPs, with placards that read ‘Amit Shah’s MoS must resign’ and ‘Modi Sack Teni’, covered Irani’s face from the cameras of Lok Sabha Television while she was replying to questions on malnutrition deaths.

However, she kept replying to the question and attacked the Opposition. “Today, to speak on the issue of nutrition and the efforts taken by the Government of India and the state governments, regrettably, I find esteemed Members of Parliament before me who are blocking this very essential national deliberation,” she said amidst loud sloganeering by those in the Well of the House.

“It is with a sense of regret though I must here appeal to every Member, who is in the Well of the House and trying to dissuade a conversation on a national issue like nutrition, to take part in it,” she said.

“I am blocked by certain gentlemen who have placards in their hands…If they truly believe in servicing the needs of poor women and children in our country, my request to them is to ensure that I speak for the women and children of this country and hear how dedicatedly the Members of Parliament would wish to discuss issues pertaining to them,” she added.

While replying to another supplementary question, Irani slammed Congress without naming the party by drawing the attention of the House towards a remark made by Karnataka MLA K R Ramesh Kumar which triggered sharp reactions from the ruling party.

“Those gentlemen belong, especially, to a particular party. One of their representatives in Karnataka, yesterday (Thursday) said and made remarks about women, which needs to be condemned by every public representative…If you truly believe in the cause of women, first, stand here and denounce that Legislator who says that if you are raped as a woman in this country, you should enjoy it…Those men, who stand in attendance today, should go back to your political organisation, and first, bring to justice such a man. Then we will see who speaks for the women and children in this country,” Irani blasted.

Earlier in the day, Irani’s ministerial colleague and a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted tagging Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He wrote, “For the attn of @priyankagandhi who is waxing eloquent abt “misogyny”- pls dont use phrase only in context of ur family, understand n use it in context of all women- especially those hv to suffer Congress MLA like below joking abt rape?” A photograph of Kumar was also uploaded along with the tweet.

During the ongoing Assembly session in Karnataka, Kumar told Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, “There’s a saying…when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position you are in.” Although Kageri had laughed in response, later, after Congress disapproved the remark, Kumar on Friday issued an apology.