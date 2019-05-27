Smriti Irani aide killed in Amethi: Three suspects arrested, two absconding

Two days after a BJP worker who had actively participated in Smriti Irani’s Lok Sabha campaigning in Amethi was shot, police Monday arrested three of five suspects, PTI reported. The FIR names five accused and mentions other unidentified villagers.

“We have arrested three suspects in the Amethi murder case, while two suspects are still absconding,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said. Surendra Singh was shot dead late Saturday night while sleeping outside his house at Baraulia village in the constituency.

“As many as seven persons were taken into custody and they were interrogated. Among those, there were three who were linked with the incident,” the DGP said.

The family members of 50-year-old, a former pradhan of the village, alleged the hand of locals affiliated to the Congress who had an old enmity with Singh.

Superintendent of Police, Amethi, Rajesh Kumar had said prima facie the murder appeared to be the fallout of an old dispute between Singh and some local residents.

Irani, who rushed to the village along with other BJP leaders and helped carry Singh’s body for the last rites, said he was killed so that Amethi could be “terrorised, disintegrated and made to bow down”. She promised action against “the person who pulled the trigger” as well as “the one who ordered the killing”.