Smriti Irani attacks Oppn over CAA ‘politics’

Union Minister Smriti Irani. (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani. (PTI)

Launching the Citizenship Amendment Act awareness campaign in Gurgaon Sunday, Union Minister Smriti Irani warned against the “politics” of the Opposition. She condemned them for supporting “anti-national elements”, repeating the rhetoric of Pakistani officials and spreading fear about the new law.

“Some Opposition leaders have stood with anti-national elements. Several of them are talking the language of the Pakistan government. It is worrisome that when criminal elements declare an onslaught on police, pelt stones or burn buses and trains given to the people by the Indian taxpayer, the Opposition supports such criminal elements,” said Irani.

