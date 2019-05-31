One more accused arrested in murder case of Smriti Irani’s aide

Toggle Menu
Three other accused, Ramachandra Pasi, Dharamnath Gupta and Naseem, were arrested immediately after the murder. Another accused, Waseem, is on the run. Rajeev Singh, Station Officer, Jamo police station, said Pasi and Waseem were close friends and Atul was a common friend of both.

Surendra Singh’s brother, Narendra, told The Indian Express that Atul called up Surendra Singh on his mobile before he was shot. (Express photo/File)

One more of the five named accused in the murder case of BJP MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani’s aide, Surendra Singh, was arrested in Amethi on Thursday. Atul Singh alias Golu, was nabbed and produced before the local court, which sent him to jail. Three other accused, Ramachandra Pasi, Dharamnath Gupta and Naseem, were arrested immediately after the murder. Another accused, Waseem, is on the run. Rajeev Singh, Station Officer, Jamo police station, said Pasi and Waseem were close friends and Atul was a common friend of both. Waseem fired at Surendra Singh, killing him, the SO said adding Dharamnath was part of the conspiracy.

Surendra Singh’s brother, Narendra, told The Indian Express that Atul called up Surendra Singh on his mobile before he was shot. Atul later called up Waseem who, in turn, called Ramchandra. The call details confirmed their role in the murder and conspiracy, he added.

