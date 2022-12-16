scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Smriti Irani, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spar over use of word ‘gentleman’ in Lok Sabha

Irani referred to him as "gentleman" which was objected to by Chowdhury who said that as per parliamentary procedures she should have referred to him as "honourable member".

This is a combination image of Union Minister Smriti Irani (L) and senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary (R) (Screengrab-Sansad TV)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury indulged in a spat in Lok Sabha on Friday over the use of the word ‘gentleman’.

While responding to a supplementary question by Chandra Sekhar Sahu of the BJD on fortified food for children, Irani referred to him as “gentleman” which was objected to by Chowdhury who said that as per parliamentary procedures she should have referred to him as “honourable member”.

Irani said Chowdhury was interrupting her reply to impress his “political masters”. Chowdhury was supported by another Congress member, K Suresh. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also present in the House.

“I would…request the member who stands here trying to ensure that I do not speak to score political brownie points…. For him to presume that the gentleman is not a gentleman is an issue to deal (with) between the gentleman and the so-called member,” Irani said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 04:18:15 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra govt may reverse MVA decision to set up aquarium at Worli Dairy plot in South Mumbai

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close