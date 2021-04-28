SMP prices correct as dairy industry fears demand destruction

While demand destruction continues to haunt the sector, some dairies blame the fear psychosis for the distress sales. (Express photo/Representational Image)

The ongoing lockdown and the demand destruction which follows has once again come to haunt the dairy industry. The sector, which was enjoying good returns till about a month ago is now worried about a possible longish backlash if the Covid-induced lockdowns continue.

Faced with an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases, state-after-state went for movement restrictions or lockdown. As shops, restaurants and hotels remained closed, uptake of commodities like butter, cheese, paneer saw a dip. The sale of liquid milk has also been hit due to the closure of tea shops and sweet marts. Even the soaring temperature has not resulted in good sales of ice cream which is a money churner for the dairies during summer.

R S Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation — the cooperative giant which markets milk and milk products under brand Amul — said their ice cream sales are almost one-third of what they were in 2019. “Of course we can’t compare the sales of 2020 as the nationwide lockdown had already kicked in back then. But ice cream sales have been hit,” he said.

Items like cheese, butter, paneer and skimmed milk powder (SMP), which form the bulk of what the industry calls as HORECA (Hotel Restaurant and Catering) sector, have reported the lowest sales. The direct result of this slump in demand has been a collapse of commodity prices.

Sodhi admitted that the low demand for SMP has brought down the prices from the range of Rs 260-265/kg correct to the present rates of Rs 225-230/kg. Other dairies have reported prices slumping to Rs 215-220/kg. This correction in domestic markets comes even as international SMP prices continue to remain robust.

Auctions on April 20th at the global online platform Global Dairy Trade, which is owned by New Zealand’s cooperative dairy giant Fonterra, has seen a slight correction of $3,365/tonne from the previous high of $3,367/tonne on April 6. These are the highest prices the platform had seen in the last five years.

While demand destruction continues to haunt the sector, some dairies blame the fear psychosis for the distress sales. Dasarth Mane, chairman and managing director of Indapur based Sonai Dairy, claimed that the smaller dairies which are short on finances are selling their stock of SMP to raise funds.

“This has to be stopped otherwise the commodities market would collapse and farmer’s prices would tank again,” he said.

At present, India has around 1.15 lakh tonnes of SMP and just about 30,000 tonnes of white butter stocks.

Since the start of the lockdown, dairies have taken to slashing their procurement prices to make ends meet. Thus farmers who were paid around Rs 30/liter for their milk with 3.5 per cent fat and 8.5 SNF (solid not fat) are not commanding prices of around Rs 25-27/-liter. While Mane says prices would not go down below Rs 25, other dairies are uncertain about how long would the lockdown induced demand destruction last.