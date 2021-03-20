scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Smoke detected in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express; all passengers safe

The train arrived at Ghaziabad station at around 6:41 am and fire brigade was called to the spot after fire extinguishers failed to control the smoke, the officials said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 20, 2021 2:14:35 pm
Shatabdi ExpressThe train departed for its destination at 8:20 am after the affected coach was detached. (Photo: ANI)

Smoke was detected in the luggage van of Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad station on Saturday, officials said.

All passengers on board are safe, railways said.

The train departed for its destination at 8:20 am after the affected coach was detached, they said.

