Captain Smit Machchhar gravely injured, safe after flydubai flight emergency: India

The government said Thursday that Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought off a co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash a flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was gravely injured but is receiving medical attention and is safe.
Meanwhile, sources said PM Modi also spoke to his wife and parents, praising the captain’s bravery for averting a major tragedy and assuring the family that the government and Indian missions would provide all necessary support.
“We salute the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar, who, inspite of being gravely injured, showed remarkable courage that saved the lives of many. He is receiving medical attention and is safe. We wish and pray for his speedy recovery. The nation proudly stands with him and his family,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday morning.
‘In stable condition’
Machchhar is admitted to a hospital in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk, where the flydubai plane landed Wednesday after the incident. Although the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has not yet released a full health bulletin, it is following up on his condition and staying in touch with his family.
“He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention. A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition.. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing,” the embassy said in a post on X.
President Droupadi Murmu noted his “heroic courage and incredible presence of mind” in a post on X.
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PM Modi called him a hero and acknowledged his “immense courage”. “In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others,” the PM said in the X post
“His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health,” he added.
The Prime Minister also mentioned Machchhar while speaking at an event to mark the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) centenary.
“India’s Captain Smit Machchhar showed patience and courage. Israel’s PM said that this Indian saved another 9/11 from happening.
For every Indian, Smit’s courage fills us with pride. I spoke with his father, Bhupendra Ji, Geeta Ji, and his sister. Today, everybody is proud of him,” PM Modi said.
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“I request that all countrymen pray for his health and be thankful to Smit.”
Israeli Ambassador in New Delhi, Reuven Azar, said, “Together with Israel, India and UAE, I pray for the life of Captain Smit Machchhar, the experienced and gifted hero Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073. His courage & the courage of other Israeli & Emirati passengers & crew members saved the lives of 180 souls.”
What happened aboard flydubai plane
Captain Machchhar reportedly intervened after his co-pilot, an Omani national, allegedly attempted to bring down the aircraft, which was carrying several Israeli passengers.
After the plane landed safely, authorities took Captain Machchhar to a hospital in Saudi Arabia, while the co-pilot was taken into custody.
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Details surrounding the confrontation and the events leading up to it remain unclear. According to reports in Israeli media, Captain Machchhar physically restrained the co-pilot after allegedly realising that the aircraft was at risk of being deliberately crashed. Crew members and some passengers reportedly helped restrain him.
A flydubai spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft was brought under control and diverted to Tabuk Airport (TUU).
“The aircraft was successfully secured by on-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight, who diverted and landed the aircraft safely at Tabuk Airport (TUU). All passengers and crew are safe and accounted for,” the spokesperson said.
“At this early stage, the underlying reasons and motives behind this event are unknown and remain subject to a formal investigation,” the spokesperson added.
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The Boeing 737, carrying 174 passengers, reportedly triggered emergency alerts before making its landing at Tabuk Airport.