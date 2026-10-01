Captain Smit Machchhar gravely injured, safe after flydubai flight emergency: India

The government said Thursday that Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought off a co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash a flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was gravely injured but is receiving medical attention and is safe.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu praised Machchhar for saving passengers’ lives.

Meanwhile, sources said PM Modi also spoke to his wife and parents, praising the captain’s bravery for averting a major tragedy and assuring the family that the government and Indian missions would provide all necessary support.

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“We salute the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar, who, inspite of being gravely injured, showed remarkable courage that saved the lives of many. He is receiving medical attention and is safe. We wish and pray for his speedy recovery. The nation proudly stands with him and his family,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday morning.