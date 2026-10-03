ABVP seeks Ashoka Chakra for Captain Smit Machchhar

Smit Machchhar, an Indian commercial pilot, was commanding flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the aircraft's co-pilot allegedly attacked him in an attempt to hijack or crash the plane. (File photo/screenshot)

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), after its All-India Office Bearers Meeting in Itanagar on Saturday, called on the Indian government to honour Captain Smit Machchhar with the Ashoka Chakra, for his “exemplary courage” in averting a catastrophic mid-air disaster earlier this week.

Machchhar, an Indian commercial pilot, was commanding flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the aircraft’s co-pilot allegedly attacked him in an attempt to hijack or crash the plane. During the violent struggle, the Boeing 737 MAX plummeted nearly 14,000 ft in less than 30 seconds.

Despite his injuries, the 39-year-old fought back and managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing alert passengers and crew to storm in and overpower the attacker.