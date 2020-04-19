SMC to use hostel as quarantine centre

The civic body has appointed S D Banglawala, a town planner, to make the centre ready. (Representational Photo) The civic body has appointed S D Banglawala, a town planner, to make the centre ready. (Representational Photo)

Surat Municipal Corporation has selected an orphanage-cum-boys hostel at Athwagate in Surat as isolation and quarantine unit.

Around 200 residents, between the age group of six to 16 years, of Boys Hostel were sent home before the lockdown was announced.

With Surat reporting positive cases almost everyday, the trustees of the three-floor building decided to offer the vacant building to the government so that it can be used as a quarantine centre.

The trustees of the hostel had sent a proposal to Municipal Commissioner Bachhanidhi Pani on Friday regarding this, following which a team of SMC checked the location on Saturday and decided to use it.

“We have selected the hostel as our new quarantine centre as it is located at the heart of Surat. At present, Samras Centre at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University and SMIMER hospital parking area lot are being used as quarantine centres,” Pani said.

Trustee member Vahab Sopariwala said, “At present we have 100 beds. The unit will be used till situation turns normal. At present there are only few staff staying but they can be managed.”

