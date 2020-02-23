SMC employees ‘made to strip’: Probe committee begins inquiry, may visit hospital today

Sources said that the team will visit SMIMER hospital on Monday and will take statements of the doctors and medical staffers of the gynaecology ward. (Representational Image) Sources said that the team will visit SMIMER hospital on Monday and will take statements of the doctors and medical staffers of the gynaecology ward. (Representational Image)

The three-women probe committee formed to look into the incident where women employees of the Surat Municipal Corporation were allegedly made to strip for medical tests at the civic body-run hospital met on Saturday and discussed how to proceed with the inquiry.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani instituted the committee on Friday comprising Dr Kalpana Desai, former dean of SMIMER hospital, Gayetri Jariwala, Deputy Commissioner of SMC, and Trupti Kalathiya, executive engineer of SMC.

“We are collecting information. At present we cannot disclose anything else, as the case is sensitive. We are also going through the rules and regulations of the medical fitness tests as mandated by the government,” Jariwala said.

Sources said that the team will visit SMIMER hospital on Monday and will take statements of the doctors and medical staffers of the gynaecology ward. They will also collect details about how many women had been checked in the last one month. These women will be called and questioned by the team members to find out what procedures they had to undergo, sources added.

SMC Employees Union (SMCEU) president AA Shaikh said, “We have handed over a thank-you letter to the municipal commissioner for instituting a probe. We will cooperate with the inquiry team, if they ask for help.”

