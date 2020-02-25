SMC employees ‘made to strip’: Gynaecology dept head, 4 others record statements

Source said that the inquiry team has asked for the details about the women who were allegedly made to strip during the medical test. Besides, the probe panel also asked whether the union leaders had taken any written complaint from the women. (Representational Image) Source said that the inquiry team has asked for the details about the women who were allegedly made to strip during the medical test. Besides, the probe panel also asked whether the union leaders had taken any written complaint from the women. (Representational Image)

The three-women probe committee, formed to look into the incident where women employees of the Surat Municipal Corporation were allegedly made to strip for medical tests at the civic body-run hospital, on Monday recorded statements of the head of gynaecology department of the health facility, two of its professors and two members of the employees’ union who had lodged the complaint.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani had formed the committee comprising Dr Kalpana Desai, former dean of SMC-run SMIMER hospital, Gayetri Jariwala, deputy municipal commissioner, and Trupti Kalathia, executive engineer of SMC, to probe into the allegations.

Besides gynaecology department head Dr Ashwinkumar Vachhani, SMC employees union general secretary A A Shaikh and union secretary Nipon Goldi recorded their statements before the committee on Monday.

Source said that the inquiry team has asked for the details about the women who were allegedly made to strip during the medical test. Besides, the probe panel also asked whether the union leaders had taken any written complaint from the women.

Shaikh said, “We have recorded our statements before the committee. We want justice for the women.”

