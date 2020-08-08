SMC cancels MoUs with 3 pvt hospitals over lack of fire safety systems, exits

SMC’s health officials on Friday intimated authorities of the three hospitals about the cancellation of their respective MoUs with the civic body. (Representational) SMC’s health officials on Friday intimated authorities of the three hospitals about the cancellation of their respective MoUs with the civic body. (Representational)

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), on Friday, cancelled its Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with three private hospitals in the city, that have been treating Covid-19 patients, owing to the lack of fire safety equipment and emergency exits at their premises.

Amena hospital in Unn area, Param hospital at Parvat Patia and GB Vaghani multi-specialty hospital on Varachha road have been advised to not admit any more patients and begin work on installing the fire safety systems and emergency exits as soon as the patients currently undergoing treatment are discharged.

Deputy Commissioner of Health and Hospitals, SMC, Dr Ashish Naik said, “There were a few patients in all three hospitals and we have told the authorities to continue their treatment, but to not take new admissions. Once the admitted patients get discharged, work should be started on installing fire safety systems and emergency exits.”

SMC’s fire department officials, on Thursday, had carried out surprise checks at 40 private hospitals in the city that had MoUs with the civic body to treat coronavirus patients. During the day-long drive, officials found that there weren’t adequate fire safety systems and emergency exits in 12 such hospitals. Notices to get the needful done within the next couple of days were sent to these hospitals. However, officials were in agreement that it would take more time to make adequate facilities functional at Amena hospital (40 beds), Param hospital (eight beds) and GB Vaghani hospital (four beds).

SMC’s health officials on Friday intimated authorities of the three hospitals about the cancellation of their respective MoUs with the civic body.

SMC fire officials also carried out checks at 40 Community Covid Centres in different areas of the city and directed the authorities of a few community halls to install fire extinguisher cylinders. As per Covid-19 guidelines, Community Covid Centres should be run in big halls with sufficient windows, separate entry points and exits, and as few patients as possible.

Chief Fire Officer at SMC, Basant Pareekh said, “Based on our report, the SMC health department has cancelled MoUs with three hospitals having problems regarding emergency exits and fire equipment not being not up to the mark. However, our teams will visit the remaining nine hospitals again in the next couple of days and check whether the work is in progress or complete. If not, we will request the municipal commissioner to take stern action.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd