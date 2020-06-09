SMC begins using homeopathic product ‘Sepia 200’ as disinfectant

Fire department officials used Sepia 200 in some containment zones of Surat city on Tuesday. (Representational Photo) Fire department officials used Sepia 200 in some containment zones of Surat city on Tuesday. (Representational Photo)

The Surat Muncipal Corporation (SMC), on a pilot basis, has begun using Sepia 200, a homeopathic product made from ink discharged by cuttlefish, as a disinfectant instead of sodium hypochlorite.

Chief fire Officer of Surat, Basant Pareek confirmed the pilot project and said, “We met a delegation of homeopathic doctors of Surat city and they explained the use of Sepia 200 and its results. It has been used by Indore Municipal Corporation and other municipalities, too.”

Fire department officials used Sepia 200 in some containment zones of Surat city on Tuesday. Earlier, sodium hypochlorite was used by SMC to disinfect these areas. Surat has 108 containment zones and has, so far, reported 2,238 positive cases and 87 deaths.

On Tuesday, fire officials sprayed the Sepia 200 solution in Kosad area of Amroli, where a large number cases have been reported.

