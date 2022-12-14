Interactive flat panels, pre-loaded smart TVS: Andhra Pradesh govt schools are all set to be revamped

The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to install state-of-the-art teaching equipment at government schools which were revamped and repaired under the phase 1 of the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

State education minister Botsa Satyanarayana Wednesday said the government is setting up Interactive Flat Panels in every classroom of high schools and is building smart TV rooms in foundation and foundation plus schools. “This is being done mainly to encourage the use of English more in the classrooms. Around Rs 300 crore will be spent for setting up the interactive flat panels which will have e-learning materials in 30,230 classrooms in about 15,694 schools from Classes 7 to 10, while installation of 10,000 smart TVs which will have a variety of learning content in every school for Classes 1 to 10 at a cost of Rs 50 crore,” Satyanarayana said.

He added, “The government will formally launch a programme on December 21 to make phone tablets and e-content available to students of Class 8 at government schools round-the-clock.”

Around 4.6 lakh students studying in Class 8 and 60,000 faculty will be given the tabs with a three-year warranty at a cost of Rs 668 crore. In addition to this, Byju’s’s content worth Rs 778 crore will also be available for free. These initiatives will be first implemented in the 15,715 schools which have been repaired, renovated and revamped under the “Nadu-Nedu (Then and Now)” government scheme for government schools.

In the first phase, infrastructure in 15,715 schools were repaired at a cost of Rs 3,699 crore. The revamped infrastructure includes separate toilets for girls and boys with running water; and drinking water outlets, tube lights, fans and furniture in all the classes and a compound wall around every school.

In the second phase, which was launched on August 16 last year, 16,368 government schools are undergoing renovation at a cost of Rs 4,535 crore. The government will spend an estimated cost of Rs 16,025 crore under the scheme to revamp all the 45,000-odd government and aided schools. As a part of the reforms in the education sector which includes making English as the medium of instruction in all schools, the government is also giving school kits for free to students from Class 1 to 10. The kit comprises cloth for three pairs of uniform, one pair of black shoes, two pairs of socks, prescribed text books, notebooks, a belt and a school bag. There are 38,532 zilla and mandal praja parishad schools, 2,103 municipal schools and 633 state government-run schools in Andhra Pradesh.