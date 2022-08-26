scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Smart India Hackathon 2022: PM calls for making research, innovation a ‘way of life’

“The recognition of innovation as a profession is growing in society. Research and innovation must be transformed from a way of working to a way of living,” Modi said.

Smart India Hackathon 2022, Narendra Modi, National Education Policy, Jai Anusandhan, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsModi said the National Education Policy contains a roadmap for creating a strong foundation for innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the culture of innovation in India would grow on the back of social and institutional support, and emphasised that research and innovation must be turned into a “way of living”.

Addressing the finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2022, Modi said innovators were the flag bearers of “Jai Anusandhan (research and innovation)”, a slogan he put forth during his Independence Day speech.

“The recognition of innovation as a profession is growing in society. Research and innovation must be transformed from a way of working to a way of living,” Modi said.

Launched in 2017, Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to offer out-of-the-box ideas to solve problems in governance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...

During the event, the Prime Minister interacted virtually with groups of students who made presentations on their projects that ranged from the translation of texts in ancient temples into devanagari to a mobile game that seeks to help in cognitive improvement of dementia patients.

Modi said the National Education Policy contains a roadmap for creating a strong foundation for innovation. “The country is working on big resolutions about how India will be in the 100th year of Independence. You are the innovators who are the flag-bearers of the slogan ‘Jai Anusandhan’ for the fulfillment of these resolutions,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:17:52 am
Next Story

Indians get largest number of study, visitor and skilled worker visas from UK

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

Premium
India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement