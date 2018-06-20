Smart India Hackathon 2018: 13 teams battle to come up with hardware innovations

A college team demonstrates its hardware products at the Smart India Hackathon 2018 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express photo) A college team demonstrates its hardware products at the Smart India Hackathon 2018 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express photo)

Written by Heena

With people gasping for fresh air in the recent dust and haze condition that covered north India, how about a portable asthma-trigger detector that can alert numerous patients in time? Or how about a non-invasive way of measuring haemoglobin and glucose-level in blood or a similar approach in diagnosing retinal ischemia?

These are some of the innovations that are coming up in the ongoing five-day grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2018. Its ‘s hardware edition was inaugurated at Indo-Swiss Training Centre, CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh, on Monday with 13 teams comprising six members each from different colleges of India participating. The themes are medical devices, healthcare and biosensing technologies.

Three of the 13 teams belongs to Sri Sivasubrmaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Chennai. While Vignesh Ravi’s team is for “non-invasive measurement of haemoglobin and glucose with use of near infrared spectroscopy” that of Sreeja Prabhakar is working on “an early non-invasive diagnostic approach for retinal ischemia”. Indulakshmi, with her team, are creating an Asthma trigger detection system that is a portable air pollution detection device.

Working on Medispensary with his team Atul Ailawadi from Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, New Delhi, is busy making a medicine machine that will contain encoded doctor’s prescriptions for particular patients, created using a web application. This will sink in with a mobile app. Patient can get the prescriptions decoded by showing QR code to this machine while paying for the medicines digitally.

Chirag Shah and his team from K J Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai, are creating continuous passive motion device for stroke patients that simplifies the process of physiotherapy rehabilitation by reducing machine set-up time for doctors. Exercises will be installed in the passive motion device for different patients. It can be operated by a mobile app, which will help the doctor to train the patients repeatedly.

Hardware devices like these will be showcased on last day of the grand finale, which will have three judging rounds and an additional power judging round where top three teams under each theme will be judged by industry experts and angel investors. The winning teams will get Rs 1,00,000, the first runner-up Rs 75,000 and the second runner-up will get Rs 50,000. They may also get support from the investors.

Smart India Hackathon 2018 is an innovative methodology in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India initiative that provides a platform for college students to demonstrate their ideas and creativity in form of hardware products that can solve some of the intimidating problems.

