Smart Cities initiative: Government begins finalising proposals on PM’s action plan

With the Centre preparing a 60-point action plan following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with secretaries of all departments and ministries in September, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has begun work to finalise its recommendation for providing Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) as a service to states and smaller cities.

A review for the same was taken by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba earlier this week, The Indian Express has learned.

The Smart Cities project, which aims at developing 100 citizen-friendly and self-sustainable urban settlements, includes setting up ICCCs for each city as a vital step. These ICCCs, designed to enable authorities to monitor the status of various amenities in real time, were initially aimed at controlling and monitoring water and power supply, sanitation, traffic movement, integrated building management, city connectivity and Internet infrastructure. However, these centres will now also monitor various other parameters and is also linked to the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems) network under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Indian Express on October 18 had reported that the Centre has prepared the 60-point action plan, a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the secretaries of all departments and ministries.

“When you try to scale up across the country, you can’t spend Rs 100 crore or so per city… We will need one centre in a state where all the inputs come from the cities. So if a state wants to set up in 100 cities it can make one common investment instead of all 100 cities… The PM has asked to explore such a model. We have been working the industry and our own consultants. In a couple of weeks we will be able to finalise the model and then talk to the states,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the MoHUA aims to finalise the ICCC model and implement a pilot project across six major states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

“We are almost on the verge of finalising the model. Our aim to target 5-6 major states is because they have the capacity this kind of model, in terms of financial and administrative capacity, and maximum population can also get covered,” the official said.

So far, these ICCCs have been operationalised in 69 cities, with Agartala, Indore and Vadodara ranked the best for a sustainable business model of these centres.