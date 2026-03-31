‘Slow limp back to normal life’: Sonam Wangchuk returns to work in Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was released from Jodhpur jail on March 14, has returned to work at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, which he leads with his wife Gitanjali Angmo.

He described his return to Ladakh as a “slow limp back to normal life”, although he said his electronic devices — phone and computer — have not been returned to him.

In a video message, Wangchuk underscored that while the past six months have been a “most unjust ordeal”, he said, “I do not know if anger and bitterness will help the cause I was fighting for… Especially when the government, in its release order, speaks of building mutual trust for constructive, meaningful dialogue.”