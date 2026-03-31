‘Slow limp back to normal life’: Sonam Wangchuk returns to work in Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was released from Jodhpur jail on March 14, has returned to work at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, which he leads with his wife Gitanjali Angmo.
He described his return to Ladakh as a “slow limp back to normal life”, although he said his electronic devices — phone and computer — have not been returned to him.
In a video message, Wangchuk underscored that while the past six months have been a “most unjust ordeal”, he said, “I do not know if anger and bitterness will help the cause I was fighting for… Especially when the government, in its release order, speaks of building mutual trust for constructive, meaningful dialogue.”
He also said it was “best to see this as an acceptance of mistakes and an intention to correct them and therefore stay positive”.
Talks between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh’s socio-political leadership — the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance — have remained at an impasse since violence broke out in Leh in September, leading to the deaths of four people in police firing. Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) after this and spent six months in Jodhpur jail.
“I have a lot to say about the ordeal, but at the moment, I do not want to derail this ‘meaningful dialogue’… as Wangchuk cannot win if his cause loses,” he said in his statement.
He added that his struggle was to make the government fulfil its pledge to Ladakh to safeguard it under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and to restore democracy to the region.
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“We await the next round of talks to see if Ladakh sees a new dawn… Do please continue your precious support,” Wangchuk said.
He has also started sessions with the students at HIAL and the campus at SECMOL.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More