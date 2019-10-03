Watch: Scuffle breaks out at JNU as MoS Jitendra Singh speaks on Article 370

A scuffle broke out between two groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday during a seminar on Article 370 by Union minister Jitendra Singh Tomar.

According to PTI, some JNU students resorted to sloganeering during the seminar, which was countered by ABVP activists.

#WATCH: Scuffle broke out between two groups of students during a seminar on #Article370 at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi, today. Union Minister Jitendra Singh was speaking at the seminar. pic.twitter.com/KOLU18Cyo7 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

A section of students raised pro-Kashmir slogans, while ABVP activists countered with “Kashmir se Kanyakumari, Bharat Mata ek Hamari”.

The Union minister was invited to the varsity for a talk to deliver a lecture on ‘Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh’.