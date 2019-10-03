Watch: Scuffle breaks out at JNU as MoS Jitendra Singh speaks on Article 370

Toggle Menu
Singh was invited to the varsity for a talk to deliver a lecture on 'Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh'.

A section of students raised pro-Kashmir slogans, while ABVP activists countered with “Kashmir se Kanyakumari, Bharat Mata ek Hamari”. (ANI)

A scuffle broke out between two groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday during a seminar on Article 370 by Union minister Jitendra Singh Tomar.

According to PTI, some JNU students resorted to sloganeering during the seminar, which was countered by ABVP activists.

