Toggle Menu
Slight relief from cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradeshhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/slight-relief-from-cold-wave-conditions-in-himachal-pradesh-5568552/

Slight relief from cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minimum temperatures of 4.2 degrees Celsius and 2.3 degrees Celsius, respectively while Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius.

Shimla registered a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, it said. (Photo: PTI)

Residents of Himachal Pradesh got a slight relief from cold wave conditions as minimum temperatures increased by a few notches in the state on Monday, the MeT Department said. Shimla registered a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minimum temperatures of 4.2 degrees Celsius and 2.3 degrees Celsius, respectively while Kinnaur’s Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius.

Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 13 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.
The weather office has predicted more snowfall and rains from February 5 to 8.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mamata vs CBI: Opposition parties unite against Modi government's 'witch-hunt'
2 Rajasthan: Four die as car collides with truck in Rajsamand
3 Ayodhya case: Plea in SC challenging law on land acquisition near disputed site