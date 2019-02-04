Slight relief from cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh

Residents of Himachal Pradesh got a slight relief from cold wave conditions as minimum temperatures increased by a few notches in the state on Monday, the MeT Department said. Shimla registered a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minimum temperatures of 4.2 degrees Celsius and 2.3 degrees Celsius, respectively while Kinnaur’s Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius.

Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 13 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.

The weather office has predicted more snowfall and rains from February 5 to 8.