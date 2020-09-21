Slight dip in Punjab’s daily Covid tally; 2,160 new cases, 56 deaths

With 56 deaths as per Sunday's bulletin, the Covid toll in Punjab reached 2,813. (Representational)

PUNJAB RECORDED 2,160 new Covid cases on Sunday. The number dropped from 2,817 and 2,696 cases recorded on Saturday and Friday, respectively. Ferozepur district recorded maximum cases (256) Sunday. The state tally has reached 97,689.

With 56 deaths as per Sunday’s bulletin, the Covid toll in Punjab reached 2,813.

The highest number of deaths were reported from Jalandhar (8) followed by Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib (6 each), Ludhiana (5), Hoshiarpur, Patiala and Ropar (4 each), Mansa and Tarn Taran (3 each), Ferozepur, Pathankot and Kapurthala (2 each), and Barnala, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar and Sangrur (1 each).

Maximum fresh cases were recorded in Ferozepur (256) followed by SAS Nagar Mohali (225), Ludhiana (212), Jalandhar (197), Patiala (183), Bathinda (148), Amritsar (126) and Gurdaspur (104).

While 56 Covid patients lost their lives in Punjab, more than 2,200 also recovered. Among the recoveries, 2,225 patients were discharged from hospitals. However, 21 new patients have also been put on ventilator support including seven in Jalandhar and four in Ludhiana. In total, 67 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’ and 490 are on oxygen support.

According to the district-wise data, Ludhiana is leading the tally with 16,239 total cases, 1,595 active cases and 663 deaths. It is followed by Jalandhar with 11,367 total cases, 2,273 active cases and 316 deaths. Patiala has recorded 10,364 total cases, 2,147 active cases and 282 deaths. SAS Nagar (Mohali) has taken over Amritsar and stands at number four with 8,654 total cases, 2,927 active cases and 147 deaths. In Amritsar, there are 8,170 total cases, 1,781 active cases and 297 deaths.

At the bottom of the tally is SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr) district with 1,305 total cases, 406 active cases and 35 deaths.

There are presently 22,278 active cases in the state, while 72,598 people have recovered.

