Slew of illegal properties demolished across MP

A slew of illegal and unauthorised properties allegedly belonging to land sharks and criminals have been demolished in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur within days of Chief Minister Kamal Nath giving a free hand to the local administration and police to crack down on mafia at a meeting here on Thursday.

Indore saw the district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation working with the police on Monday to pull down three properties. On Sunday, the corporation demolished illegal construction in basements of hospitals and hostels among over 350 such violations in a list drawn separately.

The crackdown led to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress. BJP’s Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh alleged the Congress government was targeting those associated with the BJP. Hitting back, the CM’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “The mafia prospered during the 15-year rule of the BJP. Why did the previous government not act against these elements who terrorised people?”

