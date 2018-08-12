Slaughterhouses will not be allowed in Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat (File Photo) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat (File Photo)

Licences will not be allotted to slaughterhouses in Uttarakhand anymore, and those issued to slaughterhouses in the past will be cancelled, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat said Saturday.

“In 2016, a slaughterhouse was allotted licence in Manglaur (in Haridwar district), but I have instructed the Haridwar district magistrate to cancel the licence that was issued to that slaughterhouse,” Rawat said. He added that “from now on no one shall be issued licences to open a slaughterhouse in any part of Uttarakhand”.

Special squads have been formed in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Udham Singh Nagar for cow protection, Rawat said, adding that cow shelters will be built in the state for stray cows.

The CM was speaking at a function in Dehradun, where a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Uttarakhand Livestock Development Board and USA’s Inguran Sorting Technologies LLP for the production of sexed sorted semen that would result in increased cow and buffalo population, and hence enhanced milk production. A laboratory for the purpose will be set up in Rishikesh.

Rawat said that Uttarakhand was the first state to have received a nod from the Centre for the setting up the sexed sorted semen laboratory in Rishikesh.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App