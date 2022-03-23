Slammed over The Kashmir Files, BJP counter: Opp reviewing film, not discussing J&K Budget

On a day when the Opposition lashed out at the ruling party for “giving political colour” to ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie, BJP Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi counter-attacked, saying “it (Opposition) was not debating on the issue of empowerment of Kashmiris or the Jammu & Kashmir budget, and instead was reviewing the movie”.

During the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir budget on Tuesday, Naqvi said that “some people are rattled by The Kashmir Files because it exposes sins committed by some influential people and political parties”.

“I am very disappointed…I thought that members would talk about the empowerment of Kashmiris. However, it was more about reviewing The Kashmir Files movie and little about the budget…I understand their problem. Because the movie has brought to the open the files of the sins committed by some influential families and political parties, something that was suppressed earlier,” Naqvi said.

“People kept suffering till the Article 370 was abrogated; it is natural that some are now troubled by it (the movie). However, in today’s Kashmir, representatives from Gulf countries are visiting for investing in real estate, telecommunication, and the agriculture sector. This is a big change,” he said.

During the discussion, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy also highlighted that the Valley is witnessing a positive change in the tourism sector since Article 370 was abrogated. “In the tourism sector, we are moving forward. I want to inform you that this month, 322 flights were made operational for Jammu. In Srinagar, 512 flights were for tourists. For the next three months, there is no room availability in Srinagar. There was no facility for night flights, we have made arrangements for that also. This is the reality of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370,” Reddy said.

However, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi attacked the ruling party for “giving a political colour to the movie”. “…every day, there is a discussion on a particular movie. We are talking about Kashmiri Pandits. However, in this budget, there is no provision for the Kashmiri Pandits. You are presenting the history (through the film)…you can open the wounds, but you have to heal those wounds. The movie is about humanity and about genocide, but you gave a political colour to the movie. This is unfortunate,” she said.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha said the Centre should listen to the aspirations of locals before deciding the budget on their behalf.

“Kashmir is just not about Article 370. There should be a meeting of minds before the government decides on the priority of the budget…Kashmiri Pandits want to invest in the Valley, but environment is not conducive. Placing Governor as the chief executive under the President’s rule is a political answer. What you need is an economic answer,” he said. Referring to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, Tankha informed the House that he will be introducing a Private Member’s Bill — Kashmiri Pandit (Rescue, Restitution, Resettlement, Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022.