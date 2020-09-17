scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Slain Kerala soldier was days away from leave

Naik Aneesh Thomas, 36, of 17 Madras Regiment was set to reach Kollam’s Ettiva village on September 25.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | September 17, 2020 2:25:50 am
Naik Aneesh Thomas

The Kerala solider killed in a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control on Tuesday was just days away from returning home. Naik Aneesh Thomas, 36, of 17 Madras Regiment was set to reach Kollam’s Ettiva village on September 25.

“Two days back, he had called the family about the leave. He wanted his wife Emily to get a room ready for his quarantine. He spoke to his daughter, six-year-old Hanna. We were waiting for him, but got the shocking news,” said Daniel, a relative.

