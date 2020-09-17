Slain Kerala soldier was days away from leave

Naik Aneesh Thomas

The Kerala solider killed in a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control on Tuesday was just days away from returning home. Naik Aneesh Thomas, 36, of 17 Madras Regiment was set to reach Kollam’s Ettiva village on September 25.

“Two days back, he had called the family about the leave. He wanted his wife Emily to get a room ready for his quarantine. He spoke to his daughter, six-year-old Hanna. We were waiting for him, but got the shocking news,” said Daniel, a relative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.