Slain J&K soldier’s father set to join BJP at PM Modi rally

Mohammad Haneef, father of slain Armyman Aurangzeb, who was last year awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for fighting militants in the Valley, is set to join the BJP at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Vijaypur on Sunday.

Sources close to Haneef confirmed that he, along with some others, has left Krishna Ghati area of Poonch district for Jammu to attend the rally. Before leaving his native Salani village, Haneef said he was inspired by PM Narendra Modi for his determination to uplift the poor.

Aurangzeb (24), who was among the 10 children of Haneef and Raj Begum, was abducted by militants in Shopian district in June last year when he was on his way home for Eid celebrations. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army chief General Bipin Rawat had also visited Aurangzeb’s parents following his death.

Haneef (56) is an ex-serviceman and is from the Bakarwal community, which militants see as pro-India for the community members’ role in anti-militancy operations. His village, Salani, has a sizeable number of people working in the Army and other Central armed forces.

Haneef’s joining the BJP is being seen by many in the party as a major boost in border Rajouri and Poonch districts as the party so far does not have a prominent face from the Gujjar and Bakarwal community.

While BJP detractors say the move is “politically insignificant” since prominent Gujjar and Bakarwal leaders are part of parties like the NC, PDP or Congress, local residents claim that Aurangzeb’s family enjoys clout within the community.

Mohammad Illyas, a villager, said Aurangzeb being a “pehelwan” was a prominent face at religious congregations in the area where he used to participate in wrestling.

Shafiq Mir, Chairman of the All J&K Panchayat Conference, a frontal organisation of newly-elected panchs and sarpanchs, said the BJP appears to have chosen the PM’s rally for the induction keeping the elections in mind.

The party had drawn criticism when a number of its leaders, including then state ministers, rallied behind the relatives of the Kathua gangrape accused.