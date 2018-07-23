Slain J&K Police constable was home to prepare for sister’s wedding

Saleem was recently promoted as a constable and was undergoing training at the Police Training Centre in Kathua. (Image tweeted by Kashmir Zone Police) Saleem was recently promoted as a constable and was undergoing training at the Police Training Centre in Kathua. (Image tweeted by Kashmir Zone Police)

The family of Abdul Gani Shah in Wutalhama village of Kulgam was busy preparing for the wedding of his daughter next month. But the celebratory mood at their home turned into that of mourning after Shah’s son Mohammad Saleem Shah (28), a police constable, was found dead on Saturday afternoon, hours after he was abducted by militants.

Police said on Sunday that three militants behind Saleem’s abduction — two from Lashkar-e-Toiba and one from Hizbul Mujahideen — were killed in an encounter at Redwani in Kulgam. Saleem’s body had been recovered from the same area.

A bandsaw worker who was appointed a Special Police Officer (SPO) in 2016, Saleem was recently promoted as a constable and was undergoing training at the Police Training Centre in Kathua. He was home on leave to make preparations for his sister’s wedding when militants barged into his house and abducted him. Before killing him, the militants made a video in which Saleem was seen saying that he was responsible for the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Adil Pathan. Pathan, a most wanted militant commander, was killed at Tral in October 2015.

The house in Kulgam that was destroyed in the encounter Sunday. Three militants were killed in the encounter. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) The house in Kulgam that was destroyed in the encounter Sunday. Three militants were killed in the encounter. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

“We have been devastated,” said Saleem’s elder brother Riyaz Ahmad Shah. “He was everything for us. He was younger to us, but he always behaved like an elder brother.” Saleem is survived by his parents, two brothers elder to him and two sisters. Riyaz said Saleem had come home for 10 days to make preparations for his sister’s marriage. “He was the breadwinner of our family and had taken upon himself the preparations for the wedding. He was to leave for Kathua next week.”

“Our father is bedridden, so he had taken up every responsibility of the family. Now that he is no more, we are not sure about the wedding of our sister. Our world has ended,” Riyaz said.

A police officer in south Kashmir said, “In a short span of time, he made a mark in the police force. He was very active and professional. Very few SPOs get promoted so quickly.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App