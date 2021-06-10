Slain gangster Jaipal’s aide Bharat Kumar produced in court

Police outside the Shapoorji Housing Complex where the encounter took place. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Mohali Police on Thursday produced gangster Jaipal Bhullar’s aide Bharat Kumar in a Kharar court, which remanded him to seven days of police custody.

Bharat was arrested by OCCU before the police action near Kolkata in West Bengal that led to the deaths of Jaipal Bhullar and another notorious criminal Jaspreet Singh Jassi.

The OCCU team produced Bharat Kumar in court and prayed that the suspect was a close aide of Bhullar and they wanted to interrogate him. Police also told the court that they wanted to make some recoveries, as they suspected that the accused could have weapons in his possession.

Bharat was arrested from near Shambhu border on Tuesday, while he was trying to leave the state. Bharat Kumar’s wife hails from West Bengal (WB), and he is suspected to have helped Jaipal and Jaspreet Jassi in getting the flat in Kolkata where they were eventually killed in a joint action of WB police’s Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab police.

“Bharat helped Jaipal in getting his rent deed done. In fact, he was in touch with Jaipal too. We shall get more details once his (Bharat’s) interrogation is complete,” a police officer said.

Bharat was arrested a day before Jaipal’s encounter. It was said that Bharat’ revelations had led the police team to Jaipal’s location, which eventually led to the encounter.