Vikram-1 lifts off: Skyroot launches India’s first private orbital-class rocket

Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace on Saturday launched Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission, named ‘Aagaman’, is the first ever flight of Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket.

The lift-off was initially planned for 11:30 AM but was pushed back to 12.05 PM. Skyroot was ready for its first orbital launch of Vikram-1 on a cloudy Saturday morning. “All pre-flight tests last night and weather conditions this morning were okayed. Automatic launch sequence was started at T-12 minutes but was halted at T-4:59 minutes. This is a planned hold,” said Skyroot.

The mission is aimed at validating the performance of Vikram-1 and its key technologies in flight. Skyroot has said the test will generate data that will be used to refine future missions and help establish a regular launch cadence.

The development comes nearly three years after Skyroot successfully launched Vikram-S, the first privately built rocket to reach space from Indian soil, on November 18, 2022.

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What is Vikram-1?

Vikram-1 is a 24-metre-tall, three-stage orbital launch vehicle, capable of carrying payloads weighing up to 350 kg to a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at a 60-degree inclination. The maiden mission also carries an orbital adjustment module that can deploy satellites into their designated orbits after launch.

Unlike ISRO’s launch vehicles, Vikram-1 has been developed by a private company from design to manufacturing, making it the first Indian private orbital rocket to attempt such a mission.

How is the rocket different?

One of Vikram-1’s distinguishing features is its all-carbon composite structure, which significantly reduces weight while improving structural strength.

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The vehicle is powered by three solid-fuel stages and an orbital adjustment module. Skyroot has also incorporated several technologies developed in-house, including metallic 3D-printed liquid rocket engines and a proprietary pneumatic stage-separation system.

According to the company, additive manufacturing has reduced engine complexity by replacing hundreds of individual components with single-piece printed engines, shortening production timelines.

Former ISRO scientists to Skyroot founders

Founded in 2018 by former ISRO scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot Aerospace set out to build affordable launch vehicles for the global satellite industry. The company achieved a major milestone in November 2022 when Vikram-S became the first privately built Indian rocket to fly to space on a suborbital mission.

The latest mission is the company’s first attempt at an orbital launch, a substantially more complex operation involving multiple rocket stages, precise orbital insertion and payload deployment.

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Among the payloads aboard the maiden mission is Diamond Lotus, a lab-grown diamond payload developed by Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds. Besides, it will also deploy a micro-art payload and a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi bearing the message “Vande Mataram”, along with postcards from engineers, scientists, and Indian astronauts.

After its ascent, the primary payloads — technology demonstrators from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot’s SCOPE — will be deployed into a 450 km LEO.