Skyroot to launch Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital rocket, on July 18

Indian space-tech startup Skyroot Aerospace will attempt the first orbital launch of its indigenously developed rocket, Vikram-1, on Saturday, July 18, at 11.30 am, from the country’s premier spaceport at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission, named ‘Aagaman’, meaning ‘arrival’, marks a milestone for India’s private space sector: the nation’s first-ever attempt to place a payload into orbit using a completely privately developed launch vehicle.

All necessary airspace and maritime notices have been issued establishing restricted zones during the launch window, according to the company.

“We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on the ground. On July 18, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real flight environment for the first time,” said Pawan Kumar Chandna, co-founder and CEO of the company.