Skyroot flags-off Vikram-1, India’s first private orbital launch soon

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, during the flag off ceremony of the flight hardware of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 — India's first privately developed orbital rocket, in Sriharikota on Saturday. (Telangana CMO /ANI Photo)

In a major boost to India’s space industry, Skyroot Aerospace is likely to become the first private company to launch an orbital space rocket. On Saturday, Skyroot flagged off the payload fairing for its Vikram-1 rocket in Hyderabad, with the launch of the rocket slated for later this year.

The payload fairing — the upper nose cone of the launch vehicle that houses the satellites — is now headed for India’s only spaceport in Sriharikota, where it will be integrated with the rest of the launch vehicle.

“We completed the most critical testing of Vikram-1 and are excited to begin integration and launch campaign activities next week at the spaceport towards this historic launch,” said Naga Bharath Daka, co-founder and COO, Skyroot Aerospace. Launch campaign is the period before a launch when the vehicle is integrated, tested and prepared.