Sky-high Ram temple in Ayodhya in four months: Amit Shah promise

Amit Shah at an election rally in Pakur. (ANI) Amit Shah at an election rally in Pakur. (ANI)

UNION HOME Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah Monday said a sky-high temple would be built in Ayodhya within the next four months.

Addressing a rally in Pakur in the last phase of Assembly polls in Jharkhand, Shah said, “Supreme Court ka faisla aa gaya hai. Chaar maah kay andar, aasmaan ko chootha hua prabhu Shri Ram ka mandir Ayodhya mein banne ja raha hai (The Supreme Court’s decision has come. Within four months, a sky-high Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya).”

For 100 years, Indians across the world have been demanding a grand temple in Ram’s birth place Ayodhya, Shah said.

He claimed that Congress leaders and their lawyer Kapil Sibal used to plead in the Supreme Court, “Abhi math chalaiye case, baad mein chalaiye. Kyon bhai, aapke pet mein kya dard ho raha hai (do not pursue the case now… Why, what’s troubling you),” he said, adding the Congress can neither bring development, nor provide national security or respect peoples’ wishes.

In his 30-minute address, Shah also targeted Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren and asked why “Naxalism grew” during his tenure even though he raised issues like ‘jal, jungle and jameen’ (water, forest and land). “It is the Narendra Modi government which buried Naxalism 20-feet under the ground,” he said.

Taking a dig at Soren, he said, “Now you entered into an alliance to become the chief minister. You should be ashamed of stooping so low.”

Shah also listed welfare schemes introduced by the BJP-led government in the state. “Now, Rahul baba (Gandhi) is talking about development… But even a BJP worker can give him an account of it. Rahul baba, you will not know as you are wearing ‘Italian chasma’ (goggles),” he said.

The Home Minister also promised to increase reservation for the OBCs in Jharkhand without reducing the SC/ST quota.

