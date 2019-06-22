Bihar: Skull, bones found near Muzaffarpur hospital hit by encephalitis

A human skull and three bones were found near a postmortem house behind SK Medical College and Hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, where over 120 children have died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Hospital authorities said they were looking into the case to ascertain whether the bones belonged to humans or animals.

Advertising

Postmortem house in-charge Dr Bipin Kumar said the bones and the skull could belong to unclaimed bodies. “At times, unclaimed bodies are buried or cremated after post mortem. The skull and bones could be from past such cases but nothing can be said with certainty without any forensic examination,” he said.

SKMCH Medical Superintendent Dr SK Shahi said the case would be investigated. “First, we have to confirm if the bones are of humans or animals. There has been an attempt to create a sensation,” he said.

The recovery comes at a time when 128 children have died at SK Medical College and Hospital so far due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. The disease has claimed more than 150 lives across Bihar.

The hospital, however, said all the bodies of the children had been handed over to the families and there has been no case of unclaimed bodies so far.