Portion of roof collapses at Muzaffarpur hospital hit by AES cases, no injuries reported

The SKMCH has been in the news as reports of 109 Acute Encephalitis Syndrome-related deaths have been reported since its outbreak.

No injuries have been reported from the site. (Source: ANI)

A day after skeletal remains were found behind Muzaffarpur’s Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Bihar, a portion of the hospital’s roof collapsed outside the ICU ward, ANI reported on Sunday. No injuries have been reported from the incident.

SKMCH superintendent Dr Sunil Kumar Shahi told ANI: “A patch of plaster from the roof fell off, nobody has been injured. It’s not inside any ward but around the veranda area.”

SKMCH, one of the biggest government hospitals in Muzaffarpur district, has seen over 100 deaths related to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Shahi told PTI that AES incidents spike during summer and the number of cases will reduce with the onset of monsoon. “AES is known to strike when the summer heat is at its peak and the incidences plummet no sooner than rainfalls lash the area. The same is happening this time and no child has been admitted during the day so far with the complaint even though AES patients, who have been nursed back to recovery, are being discharged continuously.”

