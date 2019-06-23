Portion of roof collapses at Muzaffarpur hospital hit by AES cases, no injuries reported

A day after skeletal remains were found behind Muzaffarpur’s Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Bihar, a portion of the hospital’s roof collapsed outside the ICU ward, ANI reported on Sunday. No injuries have been reported from the incident.

SKMCH superintendent Dr Sunil Kumar Shahi told ANI: “A patch of plaster from the roof fell off, nobody has been injured. It’s not inside any ward but around the veranda area.”

SKMCH, one of the biggest government hospitals in Muzaffarpur district, has seen over 100 deaths related to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Shahi told PTI that AES incidents spike during summer and the number of cases will reduce with the onset of monsoon. “AES is known to strike when the summer heat is at its peak and the incidences plummet no sooner than rainfalls lash the area. The same is happening this time and no child has been admitted during the day so far with the complaint even though AES patients, who have been nursed back to recovery, are being discharged continuously.”

On the discovery of human remains from the hospital’s premises, Shahi told The Indian Express that the administration will investigate whether the bones are human. “First, we have to confirm if the bones are of humans or animals. There has been an attempt to create sensation,” he said.Muzaffarpur DM Alok Ranjan Ghosh said all unclaimed bodies are cremated near the postmortem house in presence of local police. “We are investigating the matter in any case,” he said.The hospital has witnessed over a thousand AES deaths since 2011, almost all of them children. This year, the hospital has already reported 128 deaths since the beginning of June. Most of the deaths have been reported from three blocks in Muzaffarpur — Mushahari (12 deaths), Minapur (14) and Kanti (14).