SKM to launch ‘Mission UP’ on Sept 5 to boost farm stir

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is leading the farmers’ protests against three farm laws that the Centre pushed through Parliament last September, on Monday announced the “Mission UP” and “Mission Uttarakhand” programmes to intensify the farm agitation in the states that are set to go to the polls next year.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said “Mission UP” would begin on September 5 with a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar. He alleged that Uttar Pradesh was on its way to becoming a “police state”, and warned that protesters would besiege Lucknow, like in Delhi, if the government did not work properly.

The farm leader said the objective of the Morcha was to reach out to farmers and people and campaign against the BJP.

The Morcha confirmed it would not contest polls in any state, and added that its leaders did not have political motives.