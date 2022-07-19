scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

SKM rejects govt’s MSP panel; says ‘so-called’ farmer leaders who supported 3 farm laws are in panel

The government on Monday formed a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), eight months after it promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 11:55:59 am
Former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal will be the chairman of the committee. The government has made a provision to include three members from the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in the panel. (File)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, on Tuesday rejected the government’s committee on minimum support price, saying “so-called farmer leaders” who supported the now-repealed farm laws are its members.

The government on Monday formed a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), eight months after it promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws.

Former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal will be the chairman of the committee. The government has made a provision to include three members from the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in the panel.

“Today, we held a meeting of non-political leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. All leaders rejected the government’s panel. The government has inducted so-called farmer leaders in the panel who didn’t have anything to do with our agitation against the three farm laws at the Delhi borders,” farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

Kohar said the government has also made some corporate people members of the MSP panel.

The farmer leader said that the SKM would issue a detailed statement on its stand in the evening.

Under the umbrella of SKM, thousands of farmers had held a year-long agitation at Delhi borders and forced the government to withdraw the farm laws.

Also Read |14 of 15 states had asked for higher MSP for paddy than what Centre announced

While announcing the repeal of three farm laws in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to set up a committee to discuss the farmers’ demand for a legal guarantee on MSP.

The Agriculture Ministry issued a gazette notification announcing the committee in this regard.

The panel will comprise Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, agri-economists CSC Shekhar from the Indian Institute of Economic Development and Sukhpal Singh from IIM- Ahmedabad and senior member of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) Naveen P Singh.

Among farmers’ representatives, the committee will have national award-winning farmer Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, three members from SKM, and five members from other farmer organisations that include Gunwant Patil, Krishnaveer Choudhary, Pramod Kumar Choudhary, Guni Prakash and Sayyed Pasha Patel.

Two members of the farmers’ cooperative, IFFCO Chairman Dilip Sanghani and CNRI General Secretary Binod Anand are included in the panel.

Senior members of agricultural universities, five central government secretaries and chief secretaries of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha are also part of the committee.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
Antrix Deal

As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Express Townhall

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Premium
Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Presidential polls

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
SRK 'Pathaan' transformation

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer

BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aims
Prez, V-P polls takeaways

BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aims

Premium
Phones tapped at NSE since 1997, ED tells Delhi court

Phones tapped at NSE since 1997, ED tells Delhi court

LPU Sets Placement Record: 383 LPU Students Placed at Packages of 10-64 Lacs in 2021, 2022
SPONSORED

LPU Sets Placement Record: 383 LPU Students Placed at Packages of 10-64 Lacs in 2021, 2022

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) launches undergraduate program - B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science)
SPONSORED

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) launches undergraduate program - B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science)

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement