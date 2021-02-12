SKM: Rallies to be held in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan

During Punjab’s first Kisan Mahapanchayat at Jagraon near Ludhiana, Thursday. (Gurmeet Singh)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation of farm unions, Thursday announced that it will organise five mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan between February 12 and 23.

SKM spokesperson Darshan Pal Singh said in a statement: “ SKM condemns the anti-farmer statements of the Prime Minister. Saying that many laws have been made in this country without demanded by people, the Prime Minister has proved that these laws have not been demanded by the farmers.”

SKM will organise panchayats at Bilari in UP’s Moradabad district on February 12, Haryana’s Bahadurgarh Bypass on February 13, and Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Sikar on February 18, 19 and 23, respectively.

Singh, also president of Krantikari Kisan Union, said kisan mahapanchayats will continue to be held against the farm laws. On Thursday, a rally was organised in Punjab’s Jagraon and a panchayat was held on Shambhu border.

So far, mahapanchayats have taken place at Muzzafarngar, Saharanpur, Charkhi Dadri and other places in UP and Haryana.