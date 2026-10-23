Delhi Protest Live Updates: Neha Bora, Rakesh Tikait among activists to take part in anti-CEC protest at 1 pm today

The SKM and People Against SIR have called nationwide protests against the electoral roll revision, with a march to the Election Commission’s Delhi office at 1 pm on Friday.

Several prominent activists and Left groups are set to march from Connaught place, in the heart of Delhi, to the Election Commission’s office over renewed demands calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

The protest is part of a nationwide protests, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and People Against SIR against election irregularities. In Delhi, these groups, including All India Students’ Association and Students’ Federation of India, will march from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Gol Dak Khana and Gol Market at 1 pm to the Election Commission’s office.

Story continues below this ad People Against SIR is a civil society group consisting of students, farmers and civil rights activists. It claims over 300 organisations have joined its campaign. The SKM will submit memorandums to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding the scrapping of SIR, restoration of voting rights to 13.41 crore people allegedly deleted from electoral rolls, and the removal and prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Story continues below this ad Indian economist Parakala Prabhakar, who is the husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is also expected to join the protest march. In a social media post, he called for nationwide protests, with the slogan “Har Gali Me Jantar Mantar.” The poster shows Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora, Aishe Ghosh and Tushar Gandhi among 11 others. Har gali me Jantar Mantar ! Friday, 23 October, 2026 People’s March to Restore Democracy Let’s Rise to the Challenge https://t.co/JFq3tzujsS — Parakala Prabhakar (@parakala) October 21, 2026 Delhi Hight Court will pronounce verdict today on Neha Bora’s plea over ‘peace bond’ notice after the court reserved its order on Thursday. All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that citizens do not need permission to hoist the national flag while challenging a police notice asking her to furnish a bond to maintain peace. Justice Subramonium Prasad, hearing the plea during the court’s Dussehra vacation, said he would pronounce the order on Friday. Neha Bora was detained on October 16 while on her way to join the Cockroach Janata Party’s “Lehra Do Tiranga” march and released the following day. She has sought the quashing of the notice and protection from coercive action. Live Updates

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