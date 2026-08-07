Can skin be donated after death? BJP MP Vinod Tawde’s push in Parliament

In the ongoing Parliament Monsoon Session, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Shridhar Tawde on Thursday urged the government to strengthen the country’s skin donation and skin banking systems to improve treatment for patients suffering from severe burn injuries.

Raising the issue in a discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Tawde said his experience after his mother’s death made him realise the importance of skin donation.

“This is a topic which I realised when my mother passed away. I want to urge the government to strengthen skin donation and skin banking systems to improve treatment,” he told the House.