Skewed Jammu, Kashmir quota data set to sharpen debate

The J&K government’s response to a cut motion by People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone in the Assembly reveals a huge difference in the number of reserved category certificates issued between the two provinces of the UT.
Out of the total 11,81,269 reserved category certificates issued in the UT, less than 14% have gone to residents of Kashmir, as per the reply submitted last week. The Valley accounts for 56.15% of the UT’s total population as per the 2011 Census.
While 10,16,309 certificates in all have been issued in the Jammu region under different reservation categories, the number for Kashmir stands at 1,64,960.
The gap in the figures between Jammu and Kashmir regions could escalate the row over reservations in the UT. Facing protests over the issue, the Omar Abdullah government had earlier recommended a change in the new reservation matrix, which was introduced in 2024, when J&K was under President’s Rule.
However, the government file, based on the recommendation of a Cabinet sub-committee that the overall quota be brought down to 50% – from the 60% figure it touches now – is pending with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
Rajouri and Poonch districts falling in Jammu account for most of the UT’s Scheduled Tribes, including Gujjars and Paharis, so the fact that nearly all the certificates issued under the ST 1 and ST 2 categories belong to the region is understandable. Under these two categories, 6,93,781 of the total 7,49,963 (or nearly 93%) certificates issued have been in Jammu region, with 56,182 certificates issued in the Valley.
However, it is the yawning gap with Kashmir in EWS category certificates that is glaring. Of the total 47,235 EWS certificates issued in the UT, 43,136 (or 91.32%) have been in Jammu, with the Valley’s count at 4,099. When it comes to the SC category, 1,39,664 certificates have been issued in Jammu, and 1,755 in the Valley.
Jammu also accounts for the bulk of the certificates issued under reservation categories covering residents of areas along the Actual Line of Control (ALC) and International Border (IB), as well as for OBCs. While 6,732 ALC certificates have been issued in Jammu, 460 have been issued in the Valley, despite the fact that the length of the ALC falling in Jammu region is only marginally more (394 km against 350 km in the Valley). Since Kashmir doesn’t have an IB, all the 3,690 certificates have gone to Jammu residents .
In the OBC category, the gap is comparatively narrower, with Jammu accounting for 78,324 certificates, and the Valley, 52,652. And in certificates issued to Residents of Backward Areas (RBAs), the two provinces are almost neck-and-check: Jammu’s 50,982 certificates, to Kashmir’s 49,866.
Before the 2024 amendments quota policy, 43% of seats were reserved for different categories. In March 2024, soon after Parliament brought in more groups under STs in J&K, the ST-reserved seats/jobs were raised from 10% of the total to 20%, while OBC quota was also increased with 15 new groups added.
Now, over 60% government jobs and seats in professional institutes in J&K are reserved, though people falling in the general category (not entitled to quota) form a majority of the UT’s population.
PDP’s Waheed Para’s cut motion seeking the suspension of the new reservation policy. However, it didn’t get support from either the National Conference or the BJP.
“The new reservation policy is meant to remove Kashmiri-speaking people from the administration,” Para told The Indian Express.
