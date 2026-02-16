Skewed Jammu, Kashmir quota data set to sharpen debate

While 10,16,309 certificates in all have been issued in the Jammu region under different reservation categories, the number for Kashmir stands at 1,64,960.

The J&K government’s response to a cut motion by People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone in the Assembly reveals a huge difference in the number of reserved category certificates issued between the two provinces of the UT.

Out of the total 11,81,269 reserved category certificates issued in the UT, less than 14% have gone to residents of Kashmir, as per the reply submitted last week. The Valley accounts for 56.15% of the UT’s total population as per the 2011 Census.

The gap in the figures between Jammu and Kashmir regions could escalate the row over reservations in the UT. Facing protests over the issue, the Omar Abdullah government had earlier recommended a change in the new reservation matrix, which was introduced in 2024, when J&K was under President’s Rule.