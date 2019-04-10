Congress welcomes SC’s Rafale order: ‘A victory for India,… probe will now take place’

Minutes after the Supreme Court said that it would examine the “secret, leaked” documents while reviewing its Rafale judgment, the Congress on Wednesday said skeletons in the “scam” are tumbling out and that a probe will now take place in the deal.

Dismissing the Centre’s objections over reports published by The Hindu newspaper and later carried by news agency ANI, the Supreme Court today said it would examine the documents while hearing the review petition of its Rafale verdict.

Calling the SC order a “victory for India,” Congress on its official handle tweeted, “We welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement to review the Rafale petition. Satyamev Jayate!”

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the “skeletons in Rafale scam are tumbling out one by one.” “SC has upheld a time-honoured legal principle; A rattled Modiji had threatened to invoke Official Secrets Act against independent Journalists for exposing his corruption on #Rafale. Modiji, you can run and lie as much as you want but sooner or later the truth comes out. And now there is ‘no official secrets act’ to hide behind,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also added, “Don’t worry Modiji, an investigation is going to take place now, whether you like it or not.”

The Centre has contended that the documents were “sensitive to national security” and their “unauthorised photocopying and leakage” constituted “penal offences under the Indian Penal Code including theft”.

The bench had on December 14, 2018, dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the purchase of the jets from France finding “no occasion to doubt the (decision making) process” leading to the award of the contract and said there was no material to show that the government had favoured anyone commercially. Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and Prashant Bhushan sought a review of the judgment, saying the court had relied on “patently incorrect” claims made by the government in its note submitted in a sealed cover to the bench, which heard the original petition.