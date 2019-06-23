Skeletal remains found behind Muzaffarpur hospital, probe on

Toggle Menu
Postmortem house in-charge Dr Bipin Kumar said: “At times, unclaimed dead bodies are buried or cremated after postmortem. The skull and bones could be from past such cases...”

The recovery comes at a time when 128 children have died so far due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome which has struck the state and has claimed more than 150 lives in total.

Skeletal remains found near the postmortem house of SK Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur left officials scrambling after a news channel ran the story Saturday.

SKMCH has been the epicentre of the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths in Bihar, which has left nearly 140 dead. The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr S K Shahi, said that the administration will investigate whether the bones are human. “First, we have to confirm if the bones are of humans or animals. There has been an attempt to create sensation,” he said.

Muzaffarpur DM Alok Ranjan Ghosh said all unclaimed bodies are cremated near the postmortem house in presence of local police. “We are investigating the matter in any case,” he said.

