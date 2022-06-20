Agnipath protests: States on alert amid Bharat Bandh call; Army issues notification for recruitment

Amid ongoing protests and calls for ‘Bharat bandh’ against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces, the Indian Army on Monday issued a notification for induction of soldiers under the plan.

The Army said the online registration on the force’s recruitment website is mandatory for all the job aspirants under the new model, and the registration will commence from July.

Meanwhile as the protests entered its sixth day, major traffic jams were reported en route to Noida from Delhi, where Section 144 has been imposed, and Gurgaon as some organisations called for Bharat Bandh.

In Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, police were deployed at key locations to prevent any untoward incidents. In Jharkhand, schools were ordered to remain shut and the ongoing examinations of class 9 and 11 have been postponed.

Nearly 530 trains were also cancelled Monday in the wake of the protests.

Violent protests have erupted in several parts of the country since June 14 when the Agnipath scheme was first announced by the central government with several states witnessing the burning of trains, vandalisation of public property and blocking of national highways by protesters.

Commenting on the protests across the country, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Our youth, young people in our homes are being misguided and being taken in the wrong direction. We are fortunate that the armed forces have always worked as a shield of the society, they have worked as a shield of the country.”

Meanwhile West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, alleging that the saffron camp was trying to create its own “armed” cadre base through the new defence recruitment programme. Terming the scheme as an insult to the armed forces, Banerjee also wondered whether the BJP plans to hire ‘Agniveer’ soldiers as “watchmen” at its party offices, after their four-year service period. “The BJP is trying to create its own armed cadre base through this scheme. What will they do after four years? The party wants to give arms into the hands of the youth,” the TMC chief said in the assembly.

The Southern railway Chennai division ordered a restriction over the issue of platform tickets in railway stations. In Andhra Pradesh, security was ramped up with additional forces and barbed wires at the Vijaywada railway station. Forces have been deployed at key locations across the Vijaywada city in AP.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. Protests have erupted in several states against the Centre’s scheme.

The Army said the new recruits will be subjected to the provisions of the Army Act, 1950, and will be liable to go wherever ordered by land, sea or air.

It said a “distinctive insignia” will be worn by the Agniveers on their uniform during their service period and that detailed instructions on it will be issued separately. The Army said based on organisational requirements and policies, ‘Agniveers’, on completion of their engagement period in each batch, will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre.

