Six years after demonetisation: A look at what happened and changed

Six years ago, on this day, November 8, the Government of India announced the demonetisation of all banknotes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, as a step against accumulation and circulation of domestic black money.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised address to the nation on November 8, 2016, said that the two banknotes will be “just worthless piece of paper,” with immediate effect, and went on to introduce new notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 for public circulation.

While many have pegged it as a “bold” move, the Opposition, over the years, has criticised the BJP government, calling the decision a “failure”.

Six years later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet on Monday, attacked the move implemented by the BJP-led government in the country. He wrote, “In demonetisation, the ‘Raja’ did the DeMo-lition of the economy with the promise of ’50 days’.”

भाजपा शासन में काला धन वापस आया और गरीबी तेज़ी से कम हुई। अर्थव्यवस्था मजबूत हुई, भारत विश्व की पाँचवी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बना। करोड़ों छोटे व्यापार और रोज़गार आगे बढे। इस demonetisation से काले धन पे जो वार हुआ उससे आपको नाराज़गी है, हम समझ सकते हैं। दर्द साफ़ झलक रहा है।

Replying to Gandhi, Amit Malviya, the in-charge of BJP’s IT Cell, wrote, “We can understand that you are angry with the attack on black money due to this demonetisation. The pain is clearly visible.”

Malviya also shared two graphics which highlighted the gains due to demonetisation. The posters stated, “undisclosed assets worth Rs 7,877 crore seized,” and undisclosed income worth “Rs 87, 200” admitted. The move continues to be upheld by several Ministers in the Government.

Demonetisation: A digital push?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had hailed the move a “major push to digital economy” in 2020.

As India went into stringent lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic-hit years – 2020 and 2021 – people, however, started accumulating cash to meet their essential needs. As The Indian Express has reported, currency in circulation (CIC) increased to a high of 14.4 per cent of GDP in 2020-21, a jump from 10.7 per cent of GDP in 2017-18.

Opposition leaders slammed the demonetisation move citing the report, which states that cash with public recorded a new high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore at the fortnight ended October 21, 2022. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “6 years after the ‘masterstroke’ the cash available in public is 72% higher than that in 2016. PM is yet to acknowledge this epic failure that led to fall of economy.”

Even though the RBI and the government bodies push for a “less cash society,” the report highlights that cash continues to dominate the market as the preferred mode of payment. Despite multiple digital payment methods available to the public, businesses depend on cash for end-to-end transactions. Cash continues to remain the reliant mode of transaction for 15 crore people who do not have access to a bank account.

Protests by the Opposition

These six years have seen various protests organized by leaders of the Opposition parties against the “harm” the move had caused to the country’s economy.

The sudden withdrawal of notes resulted in liquidity shortage in 2016, with long queues outside banks. About 115 people reportedly died while standing in queues to withdraw money from their bank accounts. The circulation of the new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 banknotes was, moreover, reported to be slow.

It had roiled the economy, with demand falling, businesses facing a crisis, and GDP growth declining close to 1.5 per cent. Many small units were hit hard, with many reporting huge losses even after nine months.

Days after the announcement made by PM Modi in 2016, Left parties called for a 12-hour bandh in the country’s capital. The AAP and Congress also held separate rallies and marches against the move.

A year down the line, in 2017, the Gujarat Jan Andolan, led by Nirjhari Sinha, decided to clank belans (rolling pins) on steel plates at the Sardar Baug in Laldarwaja, Ahmedabad, to register their protest against the demonetisation drive.

In 2018, the Indian Youth Congress organised a protest outside RBI Headquarters, while Opposition leaders and bodies attacked PM Modi-led NDA government for “ruining” and “wrecking” the country’s economy. The Congress party had also declared to hold protests across the country and seek an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

The year 2019 also saw agitations by the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee at taluka, district and state levels across Gujarat from November 8 to 15 against BJP, economic slowdown, unemployment, and banking sector crisis around the country.