Six-year-old girl killed, corpse raped by security guard in Uttarakhand

The victim's parents, who were daily wage labourers from Bijnore, were working in a field when the incident took place. The accused was arrested soon after the girl's body was recovered from the forest on Saturday morning,

The guard strangulated the girl when she started to scream. (Representational image)

A security guard of a poultry farm allegedly killed a six-year-old girl and then raped her corpse in Shyampur area of Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday.

SSP Office PRO Anurodh Kumar said the girl had gone missing on Friday when she was playing with other children at her hutment, PTI reported.

According to police investigation, the girl was lured to the forest adjoining Chidiyapur village by the security guard, who worked at the poultry farm nearby, the official said.

The victim’s parents, who were daily wage labourers from Bijnore, were working in a field when the incident took place.

The guard strangulated the girl when she started to scream. After she died, he raped her barely 600 metres from the spot where her parents were, the official said.

He was arrested soon after the girl’s body was recovered from the forest on Saturday morning, Kumar said, adding he has confessed to the crime.

The accused has been taken on 14 days’ police remand.

