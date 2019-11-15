Six-year-old dead after falling into vessel with hot sambhar at Andhra school

Toggle Menu
According to the police, Purshottam Reddy was first in the queue and was waiting for food to be served under the mid-day meal scheme.

The incident occurred at a Panyam government school, police said.

A 6-year-old boy, who was waiting to be served food at his school in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool on Thursday, died after he accidentally fell into a vessel filled with hot sambhar. The incident occurred at a Panyam government school, police said.

According to the police, Purshottam Reddy was first in the queue and was waiting for food to be served under the mid-day meal scheme. “There was some jostling and pushing and the boy fell into the big vessel. He was rushed to a hospital but died en route,’’ an official said.

Later, Purshottam’s parents and relatives staged a protest outside the school, demanding against the school authorities for negligence.

In December 2016, a similar incident occurred in Telangana’s Nalgonda district — B Jayawardhan, 5, had fallen into a huge vessel of sambhar at Eduloor Primary School. In that incident too, pushing and jostling by students in the queue had resulted in the mishap.

