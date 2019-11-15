Six-year-old dead after falling into vessel with hot sambhar at Andhra school

A 6-year-old boy, who was waiting to be served food at his school in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool on Thursday, died after he accidentally fell into a vessel filled with hot sambhar. The incident occurred at a Panyam government school, police said.

According to the police, Purshottam Reddy was first in the queue and was waiting for food to be served under the mid-day meal scheme. “There was some jostling and pushing and the boy fell into the big vessel. He was rushed to a hospital but died en route,’’ an official said.

Later, Purshottam’s parents and relatives staged a protest outside the school, demanding against the school authorities for negligence.

In December 2016, a similar incident occurred in Telangana’s Nalgonda district — B Jayawardhan, 5, had fallen into a huge vessel of sambhar at Eduloor Primary School. In that incident too, pushing and jostling by students in the queue had resulted in the mishap.