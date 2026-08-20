6-year-old collapses after being ‘slapped over homework’, dies at Vizag hospital

According to officials of Vizag One Town Police Station, where a case has been registered, police have taken CCTV footage from a camera in the classroom that shows the teacher slapping the boy. (Archive)

A six-year-old boy died after being allegedly beaten up by his school teacher this morning over homework.

According to officials of Vizag One Town Police Station, where a case has been registered, police have taken CCTV footage from a camera in the classroom that shows the teacher slapping the boy. The incident occurred around 9 am.

“After a few slaps, the boy started crying and then collapsed unconscious in the arms of the teacher. She tried to wake him up and then went to get help. They rushed him to King George Hospital, where he succumbed. The cause of death will be known if a postmortem is conducted, but the boy’s parents are against it,” an official said.