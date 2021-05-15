Six-time MP from Amritsar Raghunandan Lal Bhatia passes away at 100

Senior Congress leader and six-time MP from Amritsar Raghunandan Lal Bhatia passed away after a brief illness, his family members said on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader and six-time MP from Amritsar Raghunandan Lal Bhatia passed away after a brief illness, his family members said on Saturday.

He was 100. Raghunandan Bhatia died at a private hospital here on Friday night and he is survived by his son Ramesh Bhatia, daughter Saroj Munjal and younger brother J L Bhatia, they said.

He was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1972 from the Amritsar parliamentary constituency, and again re-elected from the same seat in the 1980, 1985, 1992, 1996 and 1999 elections as a member of the Indian National Congress.

Raghunandan Bhatia had also served as the governor of Kerala from 2004 to 2008 and the governor of Bihar from 2008 to 2009. He had also served as minister of state for external affairs in 1992.

He, as a senior member of the Congress, held various positions in the party, including the post of Punjab unit president and general secretary.

Punjab Congress leader and MLA Raj Kumar Verka condoled Raghunandan Bhatia’s demise and said he was the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of Indian politics.