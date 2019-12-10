Six personnel killed in a week in Jharkhand

CAF personnel check their guns in Ranchi. (PTI) CAF personnel check their guns in Ranchi. (PTI)

Over the last one week, six security forces personnel posted on election duty have died in Jharkhand.

On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) constable allegedly shot his senior before committing suicide in Khelgaon area of Ranchi. Police identified the constable as Vikram Rajwade and said he killed Melaram Kurray, the company commander of the 4th battalion of CAF.

Prior to the attack, three personnel died due to heart attacks. The deceased include CRPF Constable Shiv Kumar, who died in Hazaribagh’s Churchu cluster.

On December 7, ASI Harischandra Giri died of a heart attack while he was on duty in the Baharagora Assembly constituency. Two days before that, Kamal Prasad Mehta, of the Home Guards, posted in Simdega, also died of a heart attack.

On December 2, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel Devcharan Dhami fell ill and later died. “People who died of heart attacks were unwell,” said Jharkhand DGP KN Choubey.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App